Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

