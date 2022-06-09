Softbank Group Corp Invests $17.66 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 499,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,000. BigCommerce comprises approximately 0.2% of Softbank Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Softbank Group Corp owned about 0.70% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,829 shares of company stock worth $3,424,591. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

BIGC stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

