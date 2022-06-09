Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $5.96 million and $450,823.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00244236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00399120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,562 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

