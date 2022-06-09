SOMESING One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $78.49 million and $1.08 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

