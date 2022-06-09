Sora Investors LLC Invests $14.64 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000. Workday makes up 7.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

