Southernsun Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms accounts for 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $37,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,653,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after buying an additional 180,248 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $202.44.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

