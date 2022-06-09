Southernsun Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

