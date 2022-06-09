Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 63,195 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,195 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for 0.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Western Union worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

