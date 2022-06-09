Sovryn Price Hits $1.73 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $318,283.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,001,657 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

