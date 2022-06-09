Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 1,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Spark Power Group ( TSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

