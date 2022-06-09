Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 1.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.
