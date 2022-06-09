Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 1.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11.

Spark Power Group ( TSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

