SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $129,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.