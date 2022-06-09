SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000.

XME traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 326,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

