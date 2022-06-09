Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.