Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

