Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 203,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.91. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

