Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $119.62 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

