Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,783,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 580,318 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 285,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.