Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE:SR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $274,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

