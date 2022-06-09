Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.09). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.89), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.
About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.