Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Springwater Special Situations were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter worth about $2,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

