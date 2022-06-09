SR One Capital Management LP Invests $56.49 Million in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)

SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,822,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,487,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics comprises approximately 31.9% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

In other news, CFO Michael Byrnes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,519.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221 in the last three months.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

