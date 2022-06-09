SRB Corp Buys Shares of 21,302 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.