SRB Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.34 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

