SRB Corp Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 4.2% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SRB Corp owned approximately 1.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $81,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $153.66 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

