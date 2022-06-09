SRB Corp Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. PulteGroup accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

