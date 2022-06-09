SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 24,223 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.