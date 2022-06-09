SRB Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SRB Corp lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.33 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

