SRB Corp Sells 2,617 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SRB Corp decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

XRAY stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.