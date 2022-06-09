SRB Corp Sells 4,669 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 808,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

