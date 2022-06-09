SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 1,187,346 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,346 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 5.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 2.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $457,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

