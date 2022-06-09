SRS Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SRS Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 831,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,426 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 1.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $148,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

