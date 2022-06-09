S&T Bank PA Buys 865 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $472,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 256,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

