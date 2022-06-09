S&T Bank PA Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $42.76 on Thursday, reaching $2,303.04. 9,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,203.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,276.34. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

