S&T Bank PA Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

