S&T Bank PA Sells 5,259 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,235. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

