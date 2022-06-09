Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $5.68. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 385,418 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Standard Lithium by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 4,215.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

