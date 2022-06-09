Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $5.68. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 385,418 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (NYSEMKT:SLI)
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Lithium (SLI)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.