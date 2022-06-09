Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $824.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $941.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,064.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,586.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.