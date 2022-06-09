Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,676,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.07. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

