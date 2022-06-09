Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,822 shares of company stock worth $1,077,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

