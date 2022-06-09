Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 323.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 in the last 90 days.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

