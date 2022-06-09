Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $472.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average of $419.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.