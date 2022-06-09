Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.37.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

