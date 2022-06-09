Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of CFFSU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

