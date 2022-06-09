Starboard Value LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Starboard Value LP reduced its position in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned about 2.93% of Parabellum Acquisition worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of PRBM stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

