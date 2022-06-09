Starboard Value LP Makes New Investment in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Starboard Value LP owned 1.25% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHA opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

