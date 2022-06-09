Steadfast Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,049 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 2.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $927,033.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,446,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

