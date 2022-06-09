Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 664,956 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 2.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,449,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.91. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

