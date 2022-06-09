Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $2.73 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,222,541 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 3.3% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $3,355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 773,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

