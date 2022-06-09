Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.43) on Thursday, hitting €15.93 ($17.13). 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,118. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

STVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

